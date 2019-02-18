Company to pay funeral costs for employees killed in mass shooting

Hundreds of mourners pay their respects at a prayer vigil for the five people killed two days earlier in a mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Sunday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The parent of Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora pledged Monday to cover the funeral costs for the five employees killed by a gunman, along with medical expenses and assistance to their families.

Pratt also will establish a “family support center” in Aurora and an employee support fund for families, officials said.

The company, which makes valves, won’t resume full production at its Aurora plant this week, but tentatively plans to return to a normal schedule next Monday, said Yolanda Kokayi, a spokeswoman for Mueller Water Products, the parent company.

“We are committed to ensuring Mueller facilities are safe places to come to work to every day,” she said in a statement. “In the days, weeks and months ahead, we will be reviewing what happened, our security protocols at our different locations and assessing how we can enhance safety.”

She said members of the Mueller leadership team were at the facility Monday and counseling will be available on-site through Friday.

Read more at DailyHerald.com.

READ MORE

• Aurora shooting victim texted wife ‘I love you’ before succumbing to injuries

• Aurora victims identified; killer’s gun should’ve been seized in 2014, cops say

• Aurora victim had helped gunman get job back, ‘died trying to set it straight’