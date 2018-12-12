Aurora man now serving 90 years for murders committed as a juvenile

A man is now serving 90 years in prison for two murders he committed in west suburban Aurora when he was 15-years-old.

Chavez K. Saulsberry, 29, received the additional 35 years of prison time from a judge on Monday for a second murder committed in 2015, the Kane County state’s attorney office said in a statement.

Saulsberry was convicted of killing Michael Moore, of Aurora, in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Smith Street and East Galena Boulevard, the state’s attorney office said.

Prosecutors said Saulsberry was a passenger of a minivan out “hunting for any street gang rivals to kill” on the morning of Nov. 28 when he encountered Moore in a vehicle.

Saulsberry fired a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun at Moore, prosecutors said. Moore was shot multiple times and killed. Another man was shot once, but survived.

“This defendant at a young age chose a life of violence,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McHahon said in a statement. “His poor decisions cost him his freedom.”

The new sentence is 25 years for the murder and 10 years for the attempted murder, the states attorney office said. He must serve the full murder sentence and 85 percent of the attempted murder sentence, according to state law.

The sentence will be served consecutive to a 55-year prison sentence Saulsberry is already serving for the Nov. 4, 2005 gang-initiation murder of 21-year-old Montrell Fluellen of Aurora. The murders happened 24 days apart.