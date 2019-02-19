Aurora Police Department says it can’t find record of shooter’s FOID revocation

A sign on the front door of the Henry Pratt Company office shows that guns are not allowed in the building in Aurora. (File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Aurora Police Department says it has found no record alerting it to the 2014 revocation of the Firearm Owner’s Identification card held by the man who would go on to kill five and wound six in Friday’s mass shooting in the western suburb.

The Police Department made its comment in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, about 24 hours after the Illinois State Police issued a two-page report about Gary Martin’s ability to purchase and keep a handgun in Illinois despite a 1995 aggravated assault conviction in Mississippi.

The state police said Martin’s FOID was revoked in April 2014, and it said its procedure at the time “was to notify local law enforcement where the FOID card holder resides.” A state police spokesman could not confirm that the notification took place, though.

“Our records have not confirmed notification of a FOID card revocation or the recovery of firearms from the named subject in 2014 or any time since,” Aurora police said in its statement Tuesday.

It went on to say, “if an agency is made aware of a FOID card revocation, the agency may seek to petition the court for the FOID card and any firearms; however, having a revoked FOID card alone is not sufficient grounds to search a person or their home.”

In a separate statement earlier Tuesday, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said she has spoken Martin’s name “one time for the media, and I will never let it cross my lips again.”

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain also said Monday his department could not find a record that it had been notified of Martin’s FOID revocation.

The report from the state police Monday detailed Martin’s firearm history in Illinois. It said the state police received a FOID card application from Martin on Jan. 17, 2014. On the application, Martin allegedly answered “no,” when he was asked, “have you ever been convicted of a felony?”

A record search then produced Martin’s criminal history only in Illinois, according to the report. No “prohibiting factors” were found, it said, and Martin’s FOID card was approved Jan. 31, 2014.

Martin then cleared a background check on March 6, 2014, after he sought to purchase a handgun, according to the report.

Then, on March 16, 2014, the state police said it received a Firearm Concealed Carry License application from Martin — and the report notes a key difference between that application and the FOID application.

Unlike FOID applicants, Concealed Carry applicants may submit fingerprints and reduce processing time from 120 days to 90 days, according to the state police. Martin submitted his fingerprints, which helped authorities discover his Mississippi conviction.

The state police said Martin’s Concealed Carry application was denied on March 26, 2014. His FOID card was revoked on April 17, 2014.

On Friday, Martin used his Smith & Wesson handgun to kill Trevor Wehner, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, Russell Beyer and Vicente Juarez at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. Martin began shooting as a manager told him he was being let go after 15 years with the company, authorities said.

Five police officers and one additional employee were also wounded in the attack.

SWAT team officers shot and killed Martin after he fired at them, officials said.