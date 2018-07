Aurora police release video of robbery suspect

A screenshot of security footage showing the suspect in an Aurora robbery | Aurora police

Aurora police have released video of a suspect in a robbery that happened in the western suburb.

The security footage shows a man walking in a parking lot and looking up to the camera. He is allegedly the suspect in a robbery that occurred Saturday evening in the 900 block of South Lake Street, according to Aurora police.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500.