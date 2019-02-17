Aurora police search for shooter who critically wounded 18-year-old man

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition after being wounded by a shooter who remained on the loose Sunday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:30 a.m., officers responding to a reported shooting at a driveway in the 400 block of East Park Avenue found the 18-year-old sitting inside a parked vehicle, according to a news release from Aurora police. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the 18-year-old’s shooter apparently walked over and opened fire. No suspect description was available.

The 18-year-old was taken in critical condition to an Aurora hospital, where he went under surgery, police said. He is a resident of the nearby Montgomery suburb.

The shooting unfolded less than two days after a mass shooter claimed the lives of five workers at an Aurora factory before being killed by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Aurora police’s investigations unit at (83) 256-5500.