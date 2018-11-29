Aurora police warn of crimes targeting elderly residents

Police in west suburban Aurora are warning residents about a pair of recent crimes targeting senior citizens.

The most recent incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a woman knocked on the door of a retired U.S. Marine’s home in the 900 block of Mason Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police.

When the 76-year-old man – who is “not in good health” – answered the door, the woman pushed past him and said she needed to use the bathroom, police said. By the time the man was able to react and follow her, she was gone, the back door was open and his wallet and cash were missing.

The suspect was described as a woman between 27 and 32 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, according to police. She had short black hair and was wearing all dark clothing. A dark blue SUV with lower front-end damage, possibly similar to a GMC Envoy, may also have been involved with the incident.

More than a week earlier, a 71-year-old man was also the victim of a ruse burglary, police said. The suspect knocked on his door about 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the 300 block of Zengle Avenue and told him his roof needed repairs.

While the suspect talked the victim into showing him the home’s basement and backyard to allegedly check for leaks, investigators think a second person entered the home and stole “a significant amount of money.”

The suspect who talked to the victim was described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound man between 35 and 40 years old, according to police. He was wearing a green jacket and hat and may have been driving a black pickup.

Anyone with information on either incident was asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.