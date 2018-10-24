Aurora man gets 60 years for ‘cold-blooded’ fatal nightclub shooting

A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison following a fatal shooting of a man two years ago in a west suburban nightclub.

Alfredo Soto, 52, must serve his full sentence in the Kane County Jail for the “cold-blooded” shooting death of Martiniano Alvarez in Aurora on Aug. 1, 2016, according to a statement from Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon.

The shooting happened in that early evening at the Latin American Club, 1331 Dearborn Ave., and was captured on surveillance video, police and the state’s attorney’s office said.

Soto and two of his friends were drinking at the bar and were appearing to be in normal conversation Alvarez, authorities said. Soto then suddenly fired a gun at Alvarez after walking to the front door of the bar and telling Alvarez to follow him. He fired four shots, one of which hit Alvarez in the right temple. Soto drove away in a white pickup.

Alvarez, who lived in North Aurora, died from the gunshot wound shortly after at an Aurora hospital, police said at the time.

Club employees helped identify Soto as the suspect, police and prosecutors said. He was arrested at his Aurora home shortly after the shooting.

Soto was found guilty of first-degree murder in Aug. this year and faced between 45 years and life in prison, the state’s attorney’s office said. His sentence consists of 35 years for murder plus a mandatory addition of 25 years because Soto personally fired the gun.

“This sentence reflects the cold-blooded and unprovoked nature of this defendant’s actions,” said McMahon. “Although nothing can change this defendant’s actions that day, I hope Martiniano Alvarez’s loved ones feel that this long prison sentence provides a sense of justice.”

Soto will receive over two years of credit to his sentence for time already served in Kane County Jail, according to the state’s attorney’s office.