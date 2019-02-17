Aurora shooting victim texted wife ‘I love you’ before succumbing to injuries

Josh Pinkard, one of five people killed Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in a workplace shooting in Aurora, pictured with his wife, Terra, and their three children. | Provided photo

After he was shot Josh Pinkard, the plant manager of the water valve manufacturing facility in Aurora where a mass shooting took place Friday afternoon, texted his wife.

“I love you” was the message.

Pinkard’s wife, Terra, in a note posted to Facebook Sunday morning, described the horrible moments when she received the text and frantic scramble that followed:

“I received a text at 1:24 from my precious husband that said I love you, I’ve been shot at work. It took me several times reading it for it to hit me that it was for real. I called his phone several times, text, FaceTime, nothing. I called his plant and a lady answered and said she was barricaded in her room and police were everywhere. Of course my heart dropped. I grabbed my children and drove to his plant where I met a cop blocking off the roads.”

A search of local hospitals followed before police told her of her husband’s death.

“I told my children their dad did not make it and is in heaven with Jesus. I’ve never had to do something that hard,” she wrote.

“Every thought in my mind and everything I see reminds me of a precious memory of my husband.”

“I want to shout from the rooftops about how amazing Josh was! He was brilliant! The smartest person I’ve ever met! My best friend! … The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us.”

Reached Sunday by phone, Terra declined to comment. Her feelings, she said, were in her Facebook post.

Pinkard, 37, had moved to Oswego less than a year ago to manage the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.

On Friday, he was one of five employees of the company to be killed by a disgruntled co-worker in a mass shooting at the west suburban plant.

Pinkard was in a meeting where the company told Gary Martin he was being fired. Police said Martin began shooting with a .40-caliber handgun he had brought with him, killing Pinkard and three co-workers who were in the room. Martin fatally shot a fifth employee soon after, before wounding another and five police officers who responded to the scene.

Zach Howard, 37, is Pinkard’s cousin, but they grew up more like brothers in a rural part of Northern Alabama.

Howard said Pinkard was a Christian who lived the life of a Christian.

“He’s one of those guys that didn’t just talk the talk, he lived the life that exemplified what a believer would look like,” Howard said.

Pinkard was a fantastic dad to his daughter and two sons, all under 11, he said.

“He did everything, from making sure they got to soccer practice to riding bikes in the neighborhood and going to the park. He was always there. He was their rod. He’s a guy that enjoyed every day,” Howard said.

Pinkard moved to Oswego less than a year ago from Albertville, Ala., where he worked for Mueller Water Products.

He moved to Illinois because he got a promotion to manage the Henry Pratt facility, which is owned by Mueller Water Products.

“He’d been thinking about his family and the future with the company that he worked for, and it was definitely a time of growth and exciting possibilities,” Howard said.