Authorities identify 5 killed in Aurora warehouse shooting

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman speaks at a Friday night press conference on the mass shooting at a warehouse in the western suburb. | Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP

Authorities on Saturday released the names of five men shot to death by one of their recently fired coworkers inside an Aurora manufacturing warehouse during a Friday afternoon rampage that shocked the western suburb.

The victims were identified as Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vicente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego.

Pinkard was originally from Alabama, according to media outlets in his home state.

The Cullman Tribune in northern Alabama reported that Pinkard’s family confirmed he was among the fatalities in Friday’s shooting.

Kendall County property records show that Pinkard and his wife bought a home in Oswego in June 2018. Reached Saturday morning, Pinkard’s wife declined to be interviewed.

Wehner, 21, was a human resources intern at the Henry Pratt Company. His mother also declined to be interviewed when reached Saturday morning.

A family friend posted to social media that Wehner was killed after he sat in on the shooter’s termination hearing. It was his first day on the job.

Aurora police say 45-year-old Gary Martin killed the five with a handgun Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Company at 641 Archer Ave., a 118-year-old company that makes water valves.

Martin also shot five Aurora police officers almost as soon as they arrived at 1:28 p.m., police said.

The attack prompted a massive police response and a 90-minute standoff that ended with a SWAT team tracking down the shooter in the 29,000-square foot warehouse and killing him in an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Five employees were found dead, and a sixth was expected to survive of his gunshot wounds, police said.

Two of the wounded officers underwent surgery Friday, police said. All five were expected to survive.

“You rushed toward danger. And in doing that you saved countless lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference. “And you represent the very best of what it means to protect our communities and serve our communities.”

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said that Martin was a 15-year employee of the company who was being fired on Friday.

A woman who identified herself as Martin’s mother told the Sun-Times on Friday that he was laid off about two weeks ago.

“He was way too stressed out,” said the woman, who declined to give her name before embracing relatives outside the Aurora police station.

John Probst, who identified himself as a worker at Henry Pratt, told ABC7 the gunman worked in assembly at the company and came to work Friday like any other day. He said 30 people were in the building at the time of the shooting.

Probst said he saw Martin holding a pistol with a laser scope before he started firing randomly. After the shooting started, he and other workers ran out the back of the building, and some took refuge in nearby homes.

Court records show Martin was convicted of stabbing a woman in Mississippi in 1994. It’s not clear what prompted his firing.

Mueller Water Products, Henry Pratt’s parent company, released a statement saying they were “shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that occurred today at our Henry Pratt facility in Aurora.

“We continue to work closely with law enforcement, with whom we share our deepest gratitude for their support. We will provide updates as we learn more,” the company said.

Check back for more information on the aftermath of the shooting.

EDITORIAL: America’s real national emergency: Mass shootings