Authorities capture 2016 North Chicago shooting suspect, find missing juvenile

A North Chicago man wanted on charges in connection with a 2016 shooting was taken into custody and a missing juvenile was located inside an apartment the suspect was staying at this week in the north suburbs.

A warrant has been out for Torrey L. Tyler, 26, since he was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The charges stem from a 2016 incident in which Tyler allegedly fired a gun at someone’s leg during an argument in North Chicago, the sheriff’s office said. He was on the county’s “Most Wanted” suspects list and is now held at Lake County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

Tyler was believed to have fled Illinois to avoid arrest following the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. But on Monday, authorities from the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force learned he returned to Waukegan and was staying at an apartment in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Authorities got inside the residence on Tuesday, but Tyler had run away prior to their arrival, the sheriff’s office said. A missing juvenile was inside, along with three guns and narcotics.

The missing juvenile’s parents were reunited with the child, the sheriff’s office said. Additional charges surrounding the firearms and narcotics are pending for Tyler.

On Thursday, authorities learned Tyler was staying at an apartment in the area of Horeb Avenue and Salem Boulevard in Zion, the sheriff’s office said. They set up surveillance and witnessed him get inside a vehicle with a woman.

Authorities pulled him over and arrested him without incident, the sheriff’s office said. He and the woman, 24-year-old Zion resident Yvonne D. Spates, had cocaine and heroin on them.

Tyler’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13, the sheriff’s office said.

Spates was charged with drug possession and released from jail after posting bond, the sheriff’s office said. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 5.