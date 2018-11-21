Authorities: Elgin man sells heroin to undercover cops, crashes into squad cars

An Elgin man was slammed with a litany of drug and weapon charges after an undercover drug bust concluded with him ramming into two police officers this month in the northwest suburb.

Larnell L. Love IV, 23, was charged Tuesday with 12 felony counts of dealing drugs, aggravated battery of a police officer, criminal damage to a police vehicle, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of a gun without a Firearm Owner Identification, or FOID card, and fleeing arrest, according to a statement from Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph M. McMahon.

He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license, McMahon’s office said.

Throughout five meetings between Oct. 12 and Nov. 7, Love sold an undercover officer over 23 grams for $800, McMahon’s office said. Officers tried to arrest him during a traffic stop on Nov. 16, but Love allegedly reacted by driving into two police squad cars.

Two officers were injured and their squad cars were damaged, McMahon’s office said. Love tried to drive away but was stopped and found with a suspended license, a loaded Diamondback .380 handgun that he was not authorized to carry and a digital scale believed to be used for weighing drugs.

Love was being held at Kane County Jail on $300,000 bail, McMahon’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.

Illinois State Police and the North Central Narcotics Task Force led the investigation.