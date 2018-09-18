Authorities release videos of Batavia vehicle burglary suspects

Police are looking for several people wanted in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts this week in west suburban Batavia.

Authorities received eight reports of burglaries to unlocked vehicles and two reports of stolen vehicles in the Tanglewood neighborhood in southwestern Batavia overnight from Sunday to Monday, according to a statement from Batavia police.

Surveillance video captured in the area showed at least four suspects traveling in a small car, police said. In some of the burglaries, they also opened garage doors and entered garages,

Police released video clips and a photo of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call the department at (630) 454-2500.