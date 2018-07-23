Bank branch robbed in Joliet

A person robbed a bank Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

The robbery happened at 10:33 a.m. at the New Century Federal Credit Union branch at 291 Springfield Ave. in Joliet, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a white male between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 with brown hair, a medium build and a medium complexion, police said. He wore a dark-colored shirt, had “scruffy” facial hair, and had sleeve tattoo on his right arm and a diamond tattoo near his right eye.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest, the FBI said. Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.