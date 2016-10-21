Man robs fifth south suburban bank

Surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing at least five south suburban banks. | FBI

A man who robbed a Midlothian bank Friday morning is suspected of robbing at least four other south suburban banks in the last three months.

The most recent robbery happened at 10:18 a.m. in the BMO Harris bank at 4050 W. 147th St. in Midlothian, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4, 250-pound black man, according to the FBI. During Friday morning’s robbery, he wore black plastic sunglasses and a black sweater.

The same suspect is believed to have committed four other bank robberies:

at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at the U.S. Bank branch at 8739 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview;

at noon Aug. 25 at the BMO Harris branch at 4050 W. 147th St. in Midlothian;

at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 17 at the U.S. Bank branch at 10270 Central Ave. in Oak Lawn;

at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 13 at the TCF Bank branch at 9801 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn.

He has not shown a weapon during any of the robberies.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.