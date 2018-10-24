Man charged with robbing 2 banks in Lake Forest, Deerfield

A man has been accused of robbing two north suburban banks last winter in Deerfield and Lake Forest, according to the FBI.

Rajko Bozic, 35, of Grayslake, was charged with robbing the banks of over $7,000 total and “casing”, or checking out a bank’s layout, before he robbed them, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The first robbery happened at the Deerfield Bank & Trust, at 660 Deerfield Rd. on Dec. 29, according to the complaint. Bozic entered the bank wearing a ski mask and duck boots, and handed a teller a bank slip demanding money. He left shortly after with $3,085.

Two weeks earlier, Bozic had entered the bank and was noticed by the same teller he would later rob, the complaint said. He was wearing aviator-style sun glasses at the time and fumbled with some deposit slip before telling a banker he forgot his wallet and left.

An FBI agent who reviewed the video of this incident said in the complaint that Bozic’s “demeanor and actions … were consistent with ‘casing’ the Deerfield Bank — that is, observing the layout of the bank, including where the employees and cameras are stations, to prepare for a later bank robbery.”

The day before the second robbery, Bozic used the drive-thru of a bank and ran into a teller who knew him. The teller told authorities they were friends of Bozic’s ex-wife, and that they had met him four or five times with Bozic the summer before. They later recognized him as the robber in security footage.

A day after the encounter in the drive-thru, on Jan. 6, Bozic entered the Fifth Third Bank at 990 S. Waukegan Rd. in Lake Forest and handed a different teller a note demanding money and said, “I have a gun, I will shoot you,” the complaint said. Bozic put $4,000 in his jacket pocket and left the bank.

The FBI made their case against Bozic by compiling surveillance footage of the robbery and casing incidents, and by having people who knew Bozic identify him in video, according to the complaint. Law enforcement even used records of Bozic’s cellphone to determine he was in the area of the bank at the time of the robberies.

Other evidence used against Bozic was his deposit of $2,000 in a Lake Bluff bank about an hour after the Fifth Third Bank robbery, the complaint said. Other witnesses confirmed that the suspected robber had a peculiarly shaped eye, as does Bozic, which the complaint says is the result of plastic surgery Bozic had after being injured in a car accident.

Bozic’s ex-wife provided the FBI with a receipt for the duck boots that he appeared to wear in the robberies, according to the complaint. A handwriting expert from the United States Postal Inspection Service determined that the notes from each robbery were written by the same person.

Bozic had his initial appearance before a federal judge on Oct. 19, the FBI said, and he was released on bond.