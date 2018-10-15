Barrington man charged with robbing Carpentersville bank

Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery Oct. 10 at a BMO Harris Bank branch at 94 N. Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville. | FBI

The suspect in a bank robbery last week in northwest suburban Carpentersville was arrested after allegedly trying to make a wire transfer at his local bank using “bait bills” stolen in the heist.

Eric M. Dill, 39, was charged with bank robbery by intimidation in connection with the hold-up Wednesday afternoon at the BMO Harris Bank branch at 94 N. John F. Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court.

Dill, who lives in Barrington, appeared in federal court Friday and was ordered detained, according to FBI Chicago spokeswoman Special Agent Janine Wheeler.

Dill entered the Carpentersville bank about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and handed the teller a note announcing a robbery, according to the complaint. The note instructed the teller to hand over money without dye packs or bait.

The teller then handed over $3,774 in cash, including 10 bait bills, which were $50 bills for which the bank kept recorded serial numbers, prosecutors said.

Dill was identified as the robber after he tried to make a $4,000 wire transfer later that afternoon at the Barrington Bank & Trust, 201 S. Hough St. in Barrington, according to the complaint. The cash he gave the teller included the 10 bait bills and employees recognized him as an account holder and regular customer.

He was arrested the next day and gave authorities permission to search his home, garage and vehicle, prosecutors said. FBI agents found a sweatshirt and a Chicago Bears cap in his home that matched the clothing he wore in the surveillance images from the robbery.

The FBI previously said the person who robbed the Carpentersville bank was also responsible for other northwest suburban robberies, including one about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Bank branch at 1301 Irving Park Road in Hanover Park and another at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the BMO Harris bank at 40 S. Barrington Road in South Barrington. It was not immediately clear whether Dill had been charged with those robberies as of Monday afternoon.