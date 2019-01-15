Man wanted for sexually assaulting relative in Ingleside

Police are looking for a registered sex offender wanted for sexually assaulting a young family member last year in north suburban Ingleside.

Barry A. Deacon, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a ”juvenile family member” who was visiting relatives on Nov. 10, 2018, in the 35600 block of North Greenleaf Avenue in Ingleside, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

When authorities were notified about the assault, they went to the home and learned that Deacon had left, the sheriff’s office said. Deacon is a convicted sex offender, and his last registered home address was listed as the same address of the alleged assault.

Two arrest warrants have since been issued, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the warrants charges him with two counts each of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse and carries a bail amount of $750,000.

The other warrant charges Deacon with two felony counts of failure of a sexual offender to report a change of address and carries a $250,000 bail amount, the sheriff’s office said.

He was previously convicted in Lake County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 9-year-old victim when he was 19, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Investigators think Deacon may be in Chicago or in the Ingleside area. He was described as a 5-foot-7, 155-pound man with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Team at (847) 377-4250 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.