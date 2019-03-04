Sex offender wanted for assaulting relative arrested in Ingleside

A registered sex offender wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a young family member last year was arrested Saturday in north suburban Ingleside.

Barry A. Deacon, 34, was taken into custody Saturday after someone called in a tip that he was at his former Ingleside home in the 35600 block of North Greenleaf Avenue, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all felonies.

He is also charged with two felony counts of failure of a sexual offender to report a change of address, the sheriff’s office said.

Deacon is accused of sexually assaulting a ”juvenile family member” who was visiting relatives on Nov. 10, 2018, in the 35600 block of North Greenleaf Avenue in Ingleside, the sheriff’s office said.

When authorities were notified about the assault, they went to the home and learned that Deacon had left, the sheriff’s office said. Deacon is a convicted sex offender, and his last registered home address was listed as the same address of the alleged assault.

Two separate warrants were issued for his arrest on the assault and registry violation charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deacon was previously convicted in Lake County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 9-year-old victim when he was 19, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date is set for March 6.