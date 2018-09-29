Bartlett man faces first-degree murder charges in shooting at massage parlor

First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Bartlett man who allegedly shot and killed another man Friday morning outside a massage parlor near northwest suburban Roselle.

Daniel Pelka, 59, was taken into custody shortly after police found Kyle Gojdas, 29, of Glendale Heights, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds about 3:30 a.m. at Bella One Spa at 25W319 Lake Street in unincorporated Roselle, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Gojdas was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Hanover Park police found Pelka speeding near Amarillo Street and Greenbrook Boulevard about 3:40 a.m. and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to Pelka in his vehicle, the officers were told by dispatch his vehicle matched the one involved in the recent shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The officers then took him into custody before turning him over to sheriff’s office deputies.

Pelka reportedly was a customer at Bella One Spa, a 24-hour adult business, and initiated a confrontation with employees there. Gojdas was an employee at Bella One Spa.

Pelka allegedly further engaged in a verbal dispute with Gojdas in the parking lot, pulling out a handgun and fatally shooting the employee twice in the torso.

“This senseless act of violence cost an innocent man his life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “My office will make every effort to secure a full measure of justice in the name of Kyle Gojdas.”

Bond was set at $1 million for Pelka when he appeared in court Saturday.

He is currently being held in DuPage County Jail and has his next court date set for Oct. 22.