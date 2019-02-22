Zion parolee charged with selling crack cocaine to undercover cop

A north suburban parolee has been charged with selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer.

Bashir Linder, 31, is accused of selling crack to an undercover Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force detective multiple times over the past month, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested after selling the drug to the detective again on Thursday near Belvidere Road and McAlister Avenue in Waukegan, the sheriff’s office said. Police found another four grams of crack on him at the time of his arrest.

Linder, who lives in Zion, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and four counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, the sheriff’s office said.

He was released on parole Jan. 25 while serving a three-year sentence for a domestic battery conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He was previously sentenced to two years for violating an order of protection.

Linder is being held at the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for March 13.