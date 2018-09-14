2 charged with shooting BB guns at parked cars in Crystal Lake

Two men have been charged with shooting out the windows of parked cars with BB guns late August in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Arrest warrants for Marcell Blanchard, 18, of Crystal Lake, and Willie Saffold, 19, were handed out Tuesday, almost a month after the shooting incident, according to a statement from the Crystal Lake police. They were each charged with a felony and misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Officers responded about 7:35 p.m. Aug. 20 to reports of windows of unattended vehicles being shattered in a parking lot in the 200 block of Marian Parkway, police said. They concluded that the damage was from a BB gun.

Detectives zeroed in on their suspects after speaking with witnesses and collecting three BB guns from the scene, according to police.

Arrest warrants were issued Sept. 11 for Blanchard and Saffold, with bail set to $3,000 for each of them, police said.

Saffold was already in custody at McHenry County Jail for unrelated theft charges, according to police and court records.

Authorities were still seeking Blanchard, who is a resident of Chicago.