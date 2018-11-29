Teacher arrested after hidden cameras found in Beecher H.S.

A teacher was suspended and then arrested after hidden cameras were found in Beecher High School in the south suburbs.

The male teacher was suspended and banned from school district property on Nov. 15 when the cameras were found in rooms adjacent to the school’s band room, according to a statement from Beecher police.

The teacher later returned to school property and was arrested for criminal trespass, police said.

Police did not mention if charges were pending related to the hidden cameras, but said an investigation was ongoing.

The Sun-Times is withholding the name of the teacher until charges are filed.