Bellwood man charged with sex trafficking

A Bellwood man has been charged with sex trafficking.

Albert Larry Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a single count of sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Larry was accused of forcing a woman to engage in prostitution between November 2016 and August last year, prosecutors said.

Larry took pictures of the woman and posted them online offering sex, prosecutors said. He then rented hotel rooms in the Chicago area for the encounters.

Prosecutors said he faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Victims of sex trafficking can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 to receive help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.