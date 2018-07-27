Bellwood police fire shots at stolen vehicle during chase on Interstate 290

Police opened fire at a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon after the driver tried to hit officers during a chase through the western suburbs.

An officer spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, about 1 p.m. at Mannheim and Interstate 290, according to Bellwood police.

As police pursued the vehicle through the suburbs and on I-290, the driver tried to strike officers in the 1000 block of Linden, police said. More than one officer fired shots, hitting the vehicle but not the driver.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a pole in the 3400 block of Monroe Street, police said. The driver ran from the scene but was caught a block away after an officer used a Taser.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case, police said.