Man shot, critically wounded in Belmont Cragin

A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was in an alley in the 2400 block of North McVicker about 9:55 p.m. when a black four-door vehicle approached him and an armed occupant opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the chest, right arm and buttocks and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, police said. His condition was later stabilized.