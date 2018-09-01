Berkeley man fatally shot near Metra tracks in Bellwood

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near the Metra tracks in west suburban Bellwood.

About 11 a.m., officers were called about shots fired in the 4600 block of North Railroad Avenue, according to a statement from Bellwood police. They did not find anyone shot upon arriving at the scene.

Police said they were later told that Chauncy Dampier, a 38-year-old Berkeley resident, was driven to Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 11:10 a.m, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results are pending.

Police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the shooting.