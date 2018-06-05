Blagojevich formally asks Trump for clemency

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has filed another formal request for a presidential commutation.

Blagojevich attorney Leonard Goodman said the document, totaling 53 pages in all, was filed Tuesday afternoon.

It comes on the heels of comments last week by President Donald Trump, who said he was considering clemency for the imprisoned former politician who has already spent more than six years behind bars.

Ever since, Blagojevich’s chances of freedom have looked better than they have in years.

The new petition not only puts Blagojevich’s request for clemency on the record, it will generate a new wave of headlines that will keep his name in the news. It’s been more than a month since former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich began a public campaign for clemency directed at Trump, and it seems to be working.

Meanwhile, the paperwork is a formality — and not even a necessary one.

The president told reporters last week that Blagojevich, 61, went to jail “for being stupid” and saying things “many other politicians say.” Trump also said Blagojevich’s prison sentence was excessive, though he mistakenly said Blagojevich was sentenced to 18 years behind bars. He got 14 years.

Sen. Dick Durbin said Monday he would support cutting Blagojevich’s prison sentence short. As it stands, Blagojevich is not due out of prison until May 2024.

A commutation would not erase Blagojevich’s conviction. But if Trump shortened his sentence to time served, Blagojevich could walk free in a matter of days.

Blagojevich sought this relief once before, filing commutation paperwork in the waning days of the Obama administration. That petition was inherited by Trump when he took office in January 2017. However, a Justice Department spokeswoman said Blagojevich’s file was administratively closed in May 2017.

Patti Blagojevich has said that’s because her husband had not finished his appeal in the courts. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court said would not hear Blagojevich’s case, finally leaving him no legal options beyond clemency.

That’s when Patti Blagojevich began to hit the airwaves, trying to connect the dots between her husband’s prosecution and Trump’s current legal troubles.

“This same cast of characters that did this to my family are out there trying to do it to the president,” Patti Blagojevich told the Chicago Sun-Times in April.

Federal prosecutors have dismissed the idea that Blagojevich was “caught unawares by murky laws,” as he and his supporters suggest.

Though an appellate court tossed five of his convictions in 2015, federal prosecutors say he remains convicted “of the same three charged shakedowns” for which he was first sentenced in 2011.

Those include his attempt to sell then-President-elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat, to shake down the CEO of Children’s Memorial Hospital for $25,000 in campaign contributions and to hold up a bill to benefit the racetrack industry for $100,000 in campaign contributions. A jury also convicted him of lying to the FBI.

“These are serious crimes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Riggs Bonamici said in 2016. “These affect our very way of government. These affect how we live every day. Corruption is serious.”

Goodman, Blagojevich’s attorney, is a member of the investor group that purchased the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader in 2017.