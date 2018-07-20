Person killed in shooting, assault in Blue Island

A person was found dead after being shot and injured in an assault in Blue Island.

The person was pronounced dead about midnight Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The death was reported to the medical examiner’s office shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at Western Island and Grove Street, a spokeswoman for the office said.

An autopsy Thursday found the person died of gunshot wound to the chest and injuries suffered in an assault, the medical examiner’s office said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Blue Island police had not responded to messages seeking comment as of Friday evening.