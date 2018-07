BMO Harris Bank robbed in Woodridge

A BMO Harris Bank branch was robbed Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Woodridge.

The takeover robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. at the bank at 2413 W. 75th Street, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as an Asian or Hispanic man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-9, and with a medium build.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the FBI Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.