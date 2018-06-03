Body found in Lake Michigan near Waukegan

A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan Sunday morning near north suburban Waukegan.

Fire crews were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Saturday to help officers search for a missing person on Municipal Beach, 201 N. Sea Horse Drive, according to the Waukegan Fire Department. The search was called off after two hours due to weather conditions.

About 9 a.m., divers began searching the beach’s harbor channel using sonar technology, the fire department said. They located and recovered the body about two hours later.

As of Sunday afternoon, the person hadn’t been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was conducting an autopsy.