Bond set to $750,000 for man accused of hammer attack in Glendale Heights

A man from West Chicago accused of striking another man over the head with a hammer, leaving him in a coma, was given a $750,000 bond.

Javier Garcia, 20, was charged with counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for an incident that happened Tuesday in Glendale Heights, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

About 2 p.m., Garcia and three others went to a home on Windsor Drive and encountered two people, prosecutors said. Garcia threw a hammer when he was about 5 or 10 feet from the victim, striking him in the head. Garcia then grabbed the hammer and hit the person at least once more in the head and chest.

Garcia fled in a vehicle and was arrested shortly after by Bloomingdale Police.

The victim was airlifted with injuries to his face and skull to a hospital, where he was in a comatose state, authorities said.

“The allegations against Mr. Garcia are extremely serious and will not be tolerated,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Hopefully the victim in this case will recover from the senseless and brutal attack allegedly inflicted upon him by Mr. Garcia.”

Garcia’s next court date was scheduled for June 18.