Boy, 12, critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 12-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shoot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when a male took out a handgun and fired shots at 9:21 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot multiple times in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The shooter had been in an argument with a female in the group, police said.

A possible second victim of the shooting walked into Stroger with a gunshot wound to the arm. Area North detectives were investigating.