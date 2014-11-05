Boy, 13, shot in both legs in South Shore

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The boy was shot in both legs about 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Stony Island, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.

Neighbors said they were returning from grocery shopping when the boy’s mother approached them screaming and saying her son had been shot, and she would pay them for a ride to the hospital. The neighbors were preparing to leave Comer about 8:10 p.m. after they had dropped her off.

The boy’s condition had stabilized early Wednesday night, police said.

A male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, who police said may be the shooter, was seen running from the area after the shooting, police said.