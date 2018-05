Boy, 13, wounded in Austin shooting

A 13-year-old boy was wounded Saturday night in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the  West Side.

The boy was walking when two males came out of a gangway and at least one of them fired shots at 8:28 p.m. in the 800 block of North Latrobe, Chicago Police said.

The boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition had stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.