Boy, 15, charged with fatally shooting man in Waukegan

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two men, one fatally, Friday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the street about 11 p.m. near the intersection of Genesee Street and Clayton Street. They found two men wounded and took a boy from Waukegan into custody, according to Waukegan Police.

One of the men, Daiyon Bolden, 19, of Waukegan, was taken by the Waukegan Fire Department to a nearby hospital where he died about 5 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The other man, who was believed to be in his 20s and from Beach Park, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Police believe the shooting was the result of “an ongoing feud” between the suspect and the men who were shot.

The boy, whose name has not been released due to his age, was charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He was being held at the Depke Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills, police said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was investigating Bolden’s death. An autopsy was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.