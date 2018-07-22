Boy, 15, shot in northwest Indiana

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

About 9:50 a.m., officers responding responded to a call of a male shot shot in the 2000 block of West 5th Avenue, according to Gary police. While they were on the way, the officers were rerouted to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy had been taken.

The boy told investigators he was walking east on 5th Avenue when someone inside a red vehicle started shooting in his direction, police said. He was then struck by a bullet when he tried to run away.

The investigating officers later found a crime scene in the block, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.