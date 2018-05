Boy, 15, wounded in Old Town shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The boy was shot in the arm about 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Area Central detectives were investigating.