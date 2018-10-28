Boy, 16, charged with making threats against Homewood-Floosmoor High School

One of the photos the 16-year-old boy posted to Instagram on Saturday. | Courtesy of Fox 32

A 16-year-old boy was charged Saturday after making threats against a high school in south suburban Flossmoor.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect after the online threats were directed at Homewood-Flossmoor High School on Saturday morning, according to a statement from Flossmoor police.

The two menacing social media posts featured photos of semiautomatic rifles and threatened violence Monday at the school, according to Fox 32.

When a parent brought the boy in for questioning, he said the posts stemmed from a dare and confirmed that he didn’t have access to any guns, police said.

The boy was charged with a felony count of making threats of violence to a school, police said.

On Sunday morning, investigators were informed of another threat that had been circulating on social media, police said.

With the help of the FBI and Illinois State Police, investigators determined the message was the work of a copy cat on the east coast, police said. As a result, the case was referred to federal investigators.

While officials don’t believe the threats were credible, there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.