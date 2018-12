Boy, 16, shot to death in Matteson

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Monday night in south suburban Matteson.

The boy, identified as Derrion Jamerson, was shot in the neck about 8:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He lived in the block where he was shot, officials said.

Matteson police were not immediately available to provide additional information Tuesday night.