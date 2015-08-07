Boy, 17, shot during fight in Riverdale
A 17-year-old boy was shot during a fight Friday morning in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.
About 9:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of a disturbance involving a group of people fighting in the 13100 block of South Langley, police said.
Upon arrival, the officers found a 17-year-old boy had suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. He was taken in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital.