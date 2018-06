Boy, 17, shot to death in Ford Heights

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Sunday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Dabryant Walker, of Markham, was shot multiple times about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead later that morning, authorities said. An autopsy Monday ruled the death a homicide.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately able to comment Monday.