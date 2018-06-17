Boy, 9, killed in Burbank hit-and-run crash, mother and child seriously injured

The crash happened at 86th and Cicero in Burbank. | Google Maps

A 9-year-old boy was killed and his mother and sibling were seriously injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in southwest suburban Burbank.

A 29-year-old woman was crossing the street with her children about 9:45 p.m. at 86th and Cicero when they were struck by a gray 4-door vehicle that continued south on Cicero after the crash, Burbank police said.

Caleb Bell, 9, was taken to Christ Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Bell’s mother and sibling were taken to hospitals where they were both in serious condition.

Anyone with information of the crash was asked to call Burbank police at (708) 924-7300.