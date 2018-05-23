Boy and woman wounded in Englewood shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot and a woman was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were walking down the street when a silver car drove up and a male inside fired shots at 10:22 p.m. in the 6800 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

A bullet grazed the 25-year-old woman’s head. She was treated on the scene and released, police said.