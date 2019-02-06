Boy threatened to shoot up Downers Grove high school with AK-47: prosecutors

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced charges Wednesday against a boy who threatened to shoot up a Downers Grove high school with an AK-47.

On Feb. 4, Downers Grove police were tipped off to the threatening Snapchat post, prosecutors said. In the post, he threatened to shoot another person at Downers Grove South High School. However, the target of the threat doesn’t attend the school.

“I’ma see u at school b—-,” the boy wrote. “DGS. I’ma bring my friend AK 47. I’ma kill.”

An investigation led officers to the boy, who attends an alternative school in Lisle, prosecutors said. He was then charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct – threat of violence at a school.

During a court hearing Tuesday, he was placed on home detention, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Feb. 27.

“These school threats must stop,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “For teachers to teach and students to learn, it is imperative that students and teachers alike not fear for their personal safety while at school.”