Boys charged in armed robbery in Skokie park

Two juveniles are charged with an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening in a park in north suburban Skokie.

Officers were called to Lee Wright Park at 4840 Lee St. about 5:10 p.m. for an armed robbery, Skokie police said in a statement.

One of the suspects was found near Niles Center Road and Carol Street, carrying a revolver, 2.33 grams of cannabis and a belt taken during the robbery, police said.

He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cannabis, police said.

A second suspect was later found at his home and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Both boys are from Skokie and are being held at a juvenile detention center in Chicago, police said. They are scheduled to appear in court May 11 in Skokie.

Their names were not released because of their ages, police said.