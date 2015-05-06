Our Pledge To You

News

06/24/2016, 10:50am

Boys charged in armed robbery in Skokie park

By LeeAnn Shelton
email

Two juveniles are charged with an armed robbery that happened Saturday evening in a park in north suburban Skokie.

Officers were called to Lee Wright Park at 4840 Lee St. about 5:10 p.m. for an armed robbery, Skokie police said in a statement.

One of the suspects was found near Niles Center Road and Carol Street, carrying a revolver, 2.33 grams of cannabis and a belt taken during the robbery, police said.

He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cannabis, police said.

A second suspect was later found at his home and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Both boys are from Skokie and are being held at a juvenile detention center in Chicago, police said. They are scheduled to appear in court May 11 in Skokie.

Their names were not released because of their ages, police said.

LeeAnn Shelton