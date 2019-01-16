Buffalo Grove man charged with pointing gun at driver in road rage spat

The weapon that the suspect is accused of pointing during a road-rage incident in Buffalo Grove. | Buffalo Grove police

A Buffalo Grove man was handed a misdemeanor charge after allegedly waving a pistol at a driver he was feuding with Monday afternoon in the northwest suburb.

Ariel David, 34, faces one aggravated assault charge in a road-rage incident that began just before 3 p.m. while he was driving in the area of Fremont Way and Arlington Heights Road, police said.

Another male driver began following David after the 34-year-old flashed an obscene hand gesture at him, police said. The two drove to his home in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Lane, where David got into another vehicle parked in his garage.

He emerged pointing a small, black pistol at the male driver, who called 911, police said.

Officers arrested David without incident, police said. He has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and concealed-carry license.

David’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 4.