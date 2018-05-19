Building collapses onto car after crash in Hammond

A building collapsed after being struck by a car early Saturday in Hammond | Hammond Indiana Police Department

Part of a building collapsed onto a car that crashed into it early Saturday in Hammond, Indiana.

A 31-year-old woman driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu crashed into the side of a residential building about 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Calumet Avenue. Part of the building then collapsed onto the car, according to the Hammond Indiana Police Department.

Officers removed the woman from her car safely and residents who lived in the building were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

An emergency demolition of the building was taking place Saturday evening, police said.

The woman suffered from a medical condition that was believed to have caused her to crash, police said. No drugs or alcohol were suspected.