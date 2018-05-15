Burbank man charged in child porn case

A Burbank man was charged Monday morning with six felony charges involving child pornography, according to Chicago Police.

Daniel Ramos, 29 was arrested about 8:20 a.m. after he was identified in connection with sending inappropriate photos to minors on multiple occasions, dating back to 2014.

Ramos was charged with four felony counts of child pornography, felony indecent solicitation of a child on the internet and grooming.

No further information was available.

He is due to appear in Central Bond Court Tuesday.