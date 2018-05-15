A Burbank man was charged Monday morning with six felony charges involving child pornography, according to Chicago Police.

Daniel Ramos, 29 was arrested about 8:20 a.m. after he was identified in connection with sending inappropriate photos to minors on multiple occasions, dating back to 2014.

Daniel Ramos | Chicago Police

Daniel Ramos | Chicago Police

Ramos was charged with four felony counts of child pornography, felony indecent solicitation of a child on the internet and grooming.

No further information was available.

He is due to appear in Central Bond Court Tuesday.