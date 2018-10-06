Overnight burglars swipe thousands in merch from Aurora T-Mobile stores

Police say burglars hit this T-Mobile Thursday in the 300 block of West Indian Trail in Aurora. | Google Streetview

Two T-Mobile stores were hit by burglars within 24 hours in opposite ends of west suburban Aurora, according to police.

Between the two burglaries, over $12,000 in merchandise was stolen, Aurora police said in a social media post.

The first burglary happened about 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Indiana Trail, police said. No details were released about the burglars who got away with over $6,200 in merchandise.

The following night, at 1:35 a.m., someone burglarized the T-Mobile in the 2900 block of Kirk Road, stealing nearly $6,000 in merchandise, according to police.

The burglaries in Aurora fit the pattern of similar incidents in neighboring towns, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.