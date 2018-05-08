Burglars break into 6 garages on North Side: police

Police are warning residents of six garage burglaries in the Portage Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar or group of burglars kicked or pried open an overhead or side door in the garage, or came in through an unlocked door, and stole construction tools, bicycles, aluminum ladders and snowblowers, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 11:30 p.m. on April 11 and about 8:40 a.m. April 12 in the 5200 block of West Warner;

Between about 2:30 p.m. on April 22 and about 7 a.m. on April 23 in the 5500 block of North Austin;

Between about 10 p.m. on April 22 and about 8:15 a.m. on April 23 in the 5500 block of North Austin;

Between about 11 p.m. on April 26 and about 5:20 a.m. on April 27 in the 4100 block of North Mango;

Between about 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of North Monitor;

Between about 10:15 p.m. Saturday and about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of North Meade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.